Huck-Briedis poised for WBC cruiser clash

Boxing News

Former two-time world champion Marco Huck and undefeated Mairis Briedis are set to fight for the vacant WBC interim cruiserweight championship this Saturday at Westfalenhalle in Dortmund, Germany. The fight was sanctioned because the title was on hold while current cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew moved up one division to face former heavyweight champion David Haye. Huck was 203.9 pounds at the seven day weigh-in. Briedis still hasn’t weighed in, buy weighed 208.9 thirty days ago. Both are expected to make the 200lb cruiserweight weight limit without problems on Friday. The should be the best boxing matchup of the week. Unfortunately, it looks like no U.S. TV.