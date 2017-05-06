Hughie Fury: Now I KNOW I’ll KO Parker

Boxing News

Undefeated British heavyweight contender Hughie Fury wasn’t impressed with WBO World Champion Joe Parker’s victory over his former sparring partner Razvan Cojanu and is convinced he can KO the New Zealander. Conjanu was a late replacement to face Parker after Fury pulled out with a back injury with just a couple of weeks to go until the fight.

“Parker, to me, didn’t look like he knew what to do with Cojanu after a few rounds when he couldn’t land his big shots and he wasn’t breaking him down,” said Fury. “He made very hard work of it and against a former sparring partner who you’d think he’d know inside out and be able to take out, but he struggled and looked poor.”

“Conjanu was useless and you could see he just wanted to survive in there, he didn’t show any ambition to win and was in there to just to make it to the end of the fight.

“My opinion of my chances against Parker hasn’t changed after watching that. I said before I’ll knock him out and that remains the same, but now I know I’ll knock him out and take the WBO World title from him.”

Fury remains the WBO mandatory challenger to Parker and is expecting to hear a rescheduled date for the fight with Parker shortly.