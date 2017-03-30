Hughie Fury confident of victory against Joseph Parker

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO#2 heavyweight Hughie Fury (20-0, 10 KOs) is confident that he has the skills and experience training in boxing camps with his cousin Tyson Fury, to take the WBO heavyweight title from champion Joseph Parker (22-0, 18 KOs) on May 6 at the Vector Arena in Auckland, New Zealand despite Parker having the more impressive physique and weight advantage.

“Parker is a big lump, well built, but that is not everything. They can have muscles on them as much as they want, but it means nothing. It’s all about skill and having a strong mind. Most of boxing is mental,” Fury said.

“At the end of the day it’s two men in there. It’s last one standing and I believe I have the tools to beat him.”

“I’ve just been quietly learning. I’m not interested in the limelight. I’m just interested in achieving my goals. I have been in the background, looking (at Tyson), studying everything and waiting for my time,” Fury said to iNEWS.

“I have had my experience in camps, sparring when Tyson has been preparing for a world title. I have sparred the best in the world. That has been a good experience and the fights I have had have been against awkward opposition. They make you look bad but they bring you on.

“When you fight undefeated people it’s better, there are more openings because they want to win. In that sense it can be easier