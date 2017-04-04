Boxing News

Hughie Fury Update

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #1 heavyweight Hughie Fury (20-0, 10 KOs) will enter the ring at a career heaviest weight when he challenges WBO champion Joseph Parker (22-0, 18 KOs) on May 6 at the Vector Arena, in Auckland, New Zealand. “Hughie is not ailing anymore,” his father/trainer Peter Fury told ESPN. “He’s in very, very good condition. He’s averaging a pound or two a week in added weight so he’s going to come in his heaviest but also his leanest. He’ll be in fine condition.”

The elder Fury also stated that Hughie plans to bring the heat on fight night.

“When you’re an away fighter, you’ve got it all to do and you’ve got to take it off the champion. You don’t expect to get a fair, crystal clear decision – you have to go and take it. This is the highlight of his career and it’s a mountain to climb. Parker is a good fighter but Hughie is coming fully prepared to take those belts.”










