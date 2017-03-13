Hurricane Sammy to make landfall Friday in Tampa

Boxing News

Hot undefeated welterweight prospect “Hurricane” Sammy Valentin (10-0, 7 KOs) will fight for his first title as a professional when he faces Jesus “Carambolas” Alvarez (15-1, 11 KOs) of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, on Friday night at the A La Carte Pavilion in Tampa, Florida. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with WBO Latin title at stake and will close out the “Boxeo TELEMUNDO Ford” spring season schedule. 22-year-old Valentin, from Tampa with Puerto Rican heritage, will be fighting in front of his home crowd and will make his 7th appearance on this series. Alvarez, also 22, was undefeated until his last fight when he lost to former world champion Ruslan Provodvnikov in Monaco.

Seven fights total, doors open 7:30 PM, and the first bell at 8:00 PM. Boxeo Telemundo Ford is presented by Tuto Zabala’s All Star Boxing, Inc. The main event airs live at 11:35 PM. Tickets on sale by calling: (813) 454-7800.