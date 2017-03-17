“Hurricane” televised on Telemundo tonight

Boxing News

Hot undefeated welterweight prospect “Hurricane” Sammy Valentin (10-0, 7 KOs) of Tampa, Florida will fight for his first title as a professional tonight versus Jesus “Carambolas” Alvarez (15-1, 11 KOs) of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with a major WBO regional welterweight title on the line. The site of the event will be the A La Carte Pavilion in Tampa, Florida. Tuto Zabala’s All Star Boxing, Inc. will promote the event.

The 22-year-old Valentin is on the cusp of breaking into the world rankings with a win tonight. Some think he may be the next world champion to emerge from the Tampa Bay area.

How do you feel fighting in your first title fight as a professional?

I’m feeling great. Camp was awesome. I’m excited! I feel more ready than ever.

What was your amateur career like?

It was pretty good, Golden gloves, Silver gloves, Junior Olympics, and I placed in PAL as well in Golden and Silver gloves. Also the Ringside Worlds, when it used to count for more and there was better competition. I had 171 fights overall and ended with a final amateur record of 150-21.

What was it like growing up in Tampa?

I am very proud to say I was born and raised in Tampa. Tampa can be pretty versatile, of course this is like the getaway state, more people move from other states, than people move out of the state. But the heat can be pretty serious. Crazy drivers, can be very busy. But it’s still home despite all the craziness.

What is your style of fighting?

Honestly I do it all, I can punch and brawl, but I can box and use my footwork. I love implementing different tactics and tricks from all the greats and current fighters and make it my own.

What are your thoughts on your opponent?

I was only able to pull up his last fight, which was with Ruslan Provodnikov back in 2015. He got stopped in the fourth round. He’s orthodox, doesn’t like to fight inside much from what I saw, walks to his left a lot, not much to his right at all only if necessary, holds his hands pretty high, drops his left hand after he jabs, same with his right hand. Not very fast, but can be a little deceptively quick, more like his timing. And he’s open for body shots as he shoots his hands and walks back.

How close are you with your family in Puerto Rico?

We never had money to travel to see them because most of my parents’ money went to my travel to support my amateur career. Professional boxing is now providing an opportunity to unite us together once again. I am very proud of my Puerto Rican heritage and proud to represent my people of Puerto Rico.

How big of a crowd are you expecting to come out to support you tonight?

Many many family members will be in attendance. Puerto Rico will be well represented for sure as well as several other latin cultures. I have a lot of people from out of state coming who followed me during my amateur days. Let’s just say it’s going to be a lot of people in attendance there to support me.

How do you see this fight playing itself out?

Well from what I’ve seen, I’ll most likely have to press him so I’ll be the aggressor. I’ll be on my toes for sure, never like to underestimate anyone. Personally, I think I have already fought better, but then again I don’t know what he’s done in the past years as well. so I’ll have to keep my eyes and ears open. I’ll definitely be bringing much more to the table this fight, from all that we’ve worked on during this camp. It’ll be a great fight, we’ll see if it’ll be an early night!

