IBF #12 Broadhurst: I could beat Danny Green

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

IBF #12 light heavyweight Trent Broadhurst (19-1, 11 KOs) says he could defeat former WBA light heavyweight champion Danny Green (35-5, 28 KOs) but is currently working as chhief sparring partner Anthony “The Man” Mundine (47-7, 27 KOs), who February 3 grudge rematch with the “Green Machine” in Adelaide, South Australia.

“I have a big jab and right hand like Danny,” Broadhurst said. “But I’ve always maintained I could beat Danny because I have a much better punch output. I’m a lot busier than him. He relies more on big thumping punches now and can’t maintain a high workload. I’m really looking forward to helping Choc (Mundine) win the rematch.”

Green is the betting favorite, but Mundine has successfully moved up from the 154 pound division and now weighs 180 pounds and has shown good movement in sparring sessions since he had a hip operation in London back in 2016.

Broadhurst will clash with veteran Nader Hamdan (44-13-1) on the Mundine-Green undercard and is coming off wins over Polish 175-pounder Michal Ludwiczak and American Shawn Miller in 2016.