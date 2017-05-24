IBF 2017 Convention Day 4

Boxing News

By Boxing Bob Newman

Photos: Bob Newman

Day 4 of the 34th annual IBF convention began with the medical seminar, continued with the judges seminar and concluded with the annual awards banquet.

Doctors Domenic Coletta, Jr., Massimiliano Bianco, Paul Wallace and Rick Weinstein all presented talks based on their experience as ringside physicians and varying topics of concern in and outside the ring.

The following are key points made by each during their lectures.

Dr. Domenic F. Coletta

Role of the Ringside Physician

Criteria for ringside physician:

More than just a fan

Experience in trauma

Airway management

Orthopedic knowledge

Interpersonal skills

Quick thinking

Willingness to promote and improve safety standards

Medical testing review:

Brain CT or MRI

Complete physical

Infectious disease testing

EKG, CBC, HCG (for females)

What to do with abnormal test results

Medical data bank

Pre-fight exam:

Avoid the hype- make your space!

Talk to the fighter

Pre-fight questionnaire- get fighter’s signature

The examination- brief but thorough (HEENT, musculoskeletal, cardiovascular, respiratory, neurological, psychological)

Fight Night- be prepared

Check your bag

Identify y our EMTs (Emergency Medical Technician, ambulance crew)

Bond with referees, inspectors, police, etc.

Be clearly identifiable

Establish your territory (Where you’re sitting ringside)

Know your local emergency department, trauma center

Fight Night- Stay Focused

Watch for clues of a fighter in trouble: momentum changes, signs of exhaustion, changes in style or strength

Communications with ref or commissioner

Decisions inside the ring

Decisions from ring apron

REMEMBER WHY YOU’RE THERE!!!

Fight Night- Stopping a Fight

Be confident but reasonable

Know the fighter and the circumstances

Lacerations: location>depth>bleeding

Neurological: mental status, (language) > gait

Musculoskeletal: obvious or subtle

Facial bone fractures

Psychiatric conditions

Blunt thoracic / abdominal injuries

Post-Fight evaluations in the ring

Take control!!!

Tune out the chaos

Focus on the fighter

C-spine precautions and O2

Post-Fight in dressing room

Before press conference

Be compassionate but firm

Be sure to see BOTH contestant

Address all injuries

Who needs to go to the hospital that night?

Suspension forms/instructing the manager

Head injury cards (bilingual)

DOCUMENT- including AMA (against medical advice)!!!

***

Dr. Massimiliano Bianco

Side Effects of Doping

Therapeutic exemption may be given to athlete with proper documentation

Doping is widespread worldwide with the use of Anabolic agents, stimulants, and diuretics.

Side effects include insomnia, diarrhea, fatigue, strength, liver disease, Cancer, psychiatric disorders, cardiovascular side effects.

New substances: Meldonium- metabolic activator. This is the substance which scuttled the fight between Deontay Wilder and Alexander Povetkin.

Educate athletes and sports professional and institute control!

Paul Wallace, MD

Boxing Severity Index

Has the boxer been active in the last couple years?

Recent record- wins vs losses/KO losses

Age

There is a +/- points scale where point totals are earned based on above criteria.

+3-+4 = high risk category “C”

+5-+6 = high risk category “B”

+7-+9 = high risk category “A”

(more points, more risk for the fighter)

Sleep deprivation: hypertension, diabetes, depression, anxiety

Rick Weinstein, MD

The Hand and Wrist in Boxing

Association of Ringside Physicians at Mohegan Sun in CT July 21-22, 2017

Common injuries: knuckles, metacarpals, wrist

Only way to rule out fracture- X-Ray

Chronic conditions: boxer’s knuckle, metacarpal bossing

Orthopaedic Pre- and Post-Fight exam.

At 1 p.m. The judges seminar got underway, led by veteran judges Steve Weisfeld and Don Trella.

IBF president Daryl Peoples introduced the seminar by touching on recent poor decisions in the sport. “Training is an ongoing thing. We have a good program put together today. You should have questions afterward and enjoy the seminar.”

Don Trella took the lectern first. “We attend these seminars because we want to pursue perfection,” Trella opined. “Practicing is how anybody gets better at whatever their chosen profession is. If you just live for the next assignment, without practicing between bout assignments, we do a disservice to the fighters, to our sport, to our brotherhood and sisterhood of judges.”

Judging 101: pre-fight basics

Know report time to fights

Refrain from alcohol 24 hours prior to bouts

Officials should refrain from talking to anyone other than commission and or referee before or during the course of the bout

Rest

Don’t ask for favors of promoter or fighter (tickets, etc.)

Don’t express an opinion or predict outcome of a fight. Demonstrate impartiality & lack of favoritism.

Create standard routine

Refer questions from media to appropriate commission representatives

It is your duty to remain and to appear neutral at all times

Be well groomed- females as well

Attire for weigh-Ins

Same as for judging, at least business casual

Remember you are representing the organization

Properly filling out scorecards

Understand commission’s expectation for their score card in advance

Legible, complete

10 Point Must System

At least one fighter must receive 10 points

The winner must receive 10 points

Even Rounds

Some believe there is no such thing as an even round

There are some rounds where both fighters fought evenly and you must then go to control to determine the winner. If you cannot decide by additional methods (effective aggression, ring generalship, defense, etc.) you may have an even round.

Knockdowns

When a fighters has any part of body touch the canvas, it is a knockdown

The referee has the only authority to declare a knockdown

From a judge’s standpoint, there is no such thing as a flash knockdown as far as scoring goes. A knockdown is a knockdown

Point deductions for fouls

Referee is only one who can deduct points for fouls

When referee indicates points being taken away from a fighter, judge should immediate denote that point deduction on score card

What a judge should do when ref calls “Time”

Mark scorecard at point of time out on back of score card

Steve Weisfeld then to the microphone and discussed:

The Mental Computer – “Stay With the Flow”

Weisfeld read a passage from the book, “How to Judge Boxing” by Frank Gilmer, concerning knowing who is winning each round and by how much at every moment- staying with the flow.

Trella then returned and continued…

Ringside Tips

Focus/Concentrate

Double check corners score cards

Score with your eyes- not emotion

Have faith and confidence in your ability to score the fight and stand with your decision

Maintain a professional demeanor at all times

Score the fight one round at a time

Each round should be judged as an isolated event

Don’t look back, don’t look ahead

Remember, no two rounds are alike

Judge what you see, not what the crowd thinks they see

Relax and let the fight come to you

Be “In the zone,” eliminate distractions

Always do what you need to to see the action

There is no champion once the fight starts

There are no sympathy rounds

We don’t score blood, welts, abrasions or showboating

Keep your head up after the bell rings, look at the fighters and mark your scorecard

Whoever wins…wins!

Scoring Zone

Head from top of front to bottom of front of face

Body- front and sides

Scoring criteria

Clean effective punching

Effective aggressiveness

Ring Generalship

Defense

Inside the Mind of the Judges

An exercise was done w here a round of boxing was shown (Trinidad-DeLaHoya round 1) and a judge from the audience took the microphone, and essentially vocalized his thoughts on the round as it progressed. He explained his choice for DeLaHoya winning the round based on one good left handed punch which scored early in the round.

Weisfeld then did the same with round 5 of Joshua-Klitschko. Weisfeld happened to be one of the actual judges at the fight, and repeated his score of 10-8 for Joshua. Trella, who was also a judge at the actual fight explained his score of 10-9 for Joshua, based on the work Klitschko did after rising from the knockdown. Nelson Vazquez, the third judge at the fight in the U.K. also took the microphone and repeated and explained his actual score of 10-8, also for Joshua.

Back to Weisfeld…

Making Mistakes

Letting yourself be overwhelmed by the moment

Prejudice or indifference

Pressure from social media

Weighing irrelevant factors

Not understanding how to score knockdowns

Weighing factors incorrectly (is one of the scoring criteria more important than the others?)

Preconceived notions

Not filling out scorecard correctly (4 elements: name of fighters, round, score, signature)

Mixing up the boxers

Scoring illegal punches

Lazy last round (worst scored round statistically, must remain alert and be physically and mentally prepared to go 12 rounds).

Favoring certain style

Sneaking a peak- afraid to be in the minority

The large congregation took a quick break, then divided into two separate rooms where each group watched and scored the recent Marcelino Lopez-Michael Perez fight, which officially was a split decision for Perez. What was different from past scoring practice sessions was the sound was left on. One room had the ESPN English telecast with Teddy Atlas expressing that he thought Perez won, while the other room had Spanish commentary favoring Lopez as the winner. In the end, while scoring was divided, both rooms saw the majority of the scoring favoring Lopez.