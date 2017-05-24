IBF 2017 Convention Day 4
By Boxing Bob Newman
Photos: Bob Newman
Day 4 of the 34th annual IBF convention began with the medical seminar, continued with the judges seminar and concluded with the annual awards banquet.
Doctors Domenic Coletta, Jr., Massimiliano Bianco, Paul Wallace and Rick Weinstein all presented talks based on their experience as ringside physicians and varying topics of concern in and outside the ring.
The following are key points made by each during their lectures.
Dr. Domenic F. Coletta
Role of the Ringside Physician
Criteria for ringside physician:
More than just a fan
Experience in trauma
Airway management
Orthopedic knowledge
Interpersonal skills
Quick thinking
Willingness to promote and improve safety standards
Medical testing review:
Brain CT or MRI
Complete physical
Infectious disease testing
EKG, CBC, HCG (for females)
What to do with abnormal test results
Medical data bank
Pre-fight exam:
Avoid the hype- make your space!
Talk to the fighter
Pre-fight questionnaire- get fighter’s signature
The examination- brief but thorough (HEENT, musculoskeletal, cardiovascular, respiratory, neurological, psychological)
Fight Night- be prepared
Check your bag
Identify y our EMTs (Emergency Medical Technician, ambulance crew)
Bond with referees, inspectors, police, etc.
Be clearly identifiable
Establish your territory (Where you’re sitting ringside)
Know your local emergency department, trauma center
Fight Night- Stay Focused
Watch for clues of a fighter in trouble: momentum changes, signs of exhaustion, changes in style or strength
Communications with ref or commissioner
Decisions inside the ring
Decisions from ring apron
REMEMBER WHY YOU’RE THERE!!!
Fight Night- Stopping a Fight
Be confident but reasonable
Know the fighter and the circumstances
Lacerations: location>depth>bleeding
Neurological: mental status, (language) > gait
Musculoskeletal: obvious or subtle
Facial bone fractures
Psychiatric conditions
Blunt thoracic / abdominal injuries
Post-Fight evaluations in the ring
Take control!!!
Tune out the chaos
Focus on the fighter
C-spine precautions and O2
Post-Fight in dressing room
Before press conference
Be compassionate but firm
Be sure to see BOTH contestant
Address all injuries
Who needs to go to the hospital that night?
Suspension forms/instructing the manager
Head injury cards (bilingual)
DOCUMENT- including AMA (against medical advice)!!!
***
Dr. Massimiliano Bianco
Side Effects of Doping
Therapeutic exemption may be given to athlete with proper documentation
Doping is widespread worldwide with the use of Anabolic agents, stimulants, and diuretics.
Side effects include insomnia, diarrhea, fatigue, strength, liver disease, Cancer, psychiatric disorders, cardiovascular side effects.
New substances: Meldonium- metabolic activator. This is the substance which scuttled the fight between Deontay Wilder and Alexander Povetkin.
Educate athletes and sports professional and institute control!
Paul Wallace, MD
Boxing Severity Index
Has the boxer been active in the last couple years?
Recent record- wins vs losses/KO losses
Age
There is a +/- points scale where point totals are earned based on above criteria.
+3-+4 = high risk category “C”
+5-+6 = high risk category “B”
+7-+9 = high risk category “A”
(more points, more risk for the fighter)
Sleep deprivation: hypertension, diabetes, depression, anxiety
Rick Weinstein, MD
The Hand and Wrist in Boxing
Association of Ringside Physicians at Mohegan Sun in CT July 21-22, 2017
Common injuries: knuckles, metacarpals, wrist
Only way to rule out fracture- X-Ray
Chronic conditions: boxer’s knuckle, metacarpal bossing
Orthopaedic Pre- and Post-Fight exam.
At 1 p.m. The judges seminar got underway, led by veteran judges Steve Weisfeld and Don Trella.
IBF president Daryl Peoples introduced the seminar by touching on recent poor decisions in the sport. “Training is an ongoing thing. We have a good program put together today. You should have questions afterward and enjoy the seminar.”
Don Trella took the lectern first. “We attend these seminars because we want to pursue perfection,” Trella opined. “Practicing is how anybody gets better at whatever their chosen profession is. If you just live for the next assignment, without practicing between bout assignments, we do a disservice to the fighters, to our sport, to our brotherhood and sisterhood of judges.”
Judging 101: pre-fight basics
Know report time to fights
Refrain from alcohol 24 hours prior to bouts
Officials should refrain from talking to anyone other than commission and or referee before or during the course of the bout
Rest
Don’t ask for favors of promoter or fighter (tickets, etc.)
Don’t express an opinion or predict outcome of a fight. Demonstrate impartiality & lack of favoritism.
Create standard routine
Refer questions from media to appropriate commission representatives
It is your duty to remain and to appear neutral at all times
Be well groomed- females as well
Attire for weigh-Ins
Same as for judging, at least business casual
Remember you are representing the organization
Properly filling out scorecards
Understand commission’s expectation for their score card in advance
Legible, complete
10 Point Must System
At least one fighter must receive 10 points
The winner must receive 10 points
Even Rounds
Some believe there is no such thing as an even round
There are some rounds where both fighters fought evenly and you must then go to control to determine the winner. If you cannot decide by additional methods (effective aggression, ring generalship, defense, etc.) you may have an even round.
Knockdowns
When a fighters has any part of body touch the canvas, it is a knockdown
The referee has the only authority to declare a knockdown
From a judge’s standpoint, there is no such thing as a flash knockdown as far as scoring goes. A knockdown is a knockdown
Point deductions for fouls
Referee is only one who can deduct points for fouls
When referee indicates points being taken away from a fighter, judge should immediate denote that point deduction on score card
What a judge should do when ref calls “Time”
Mark scorecard at point of time out on back of score card
Steve Weisfeld then to the microphone and discussed:
The Mental Computer – “Stay With the Flow”
Weisfeld read a passage from the book, “How to Judge Boxing” by Frank Gilmer, concerning knowing who is winning each round and by how much at every moment- staying with the flow.
Trella then returned and continued…
Ringside Tips
Focus/Concentrate
Double check corners score cards
Score with your eyes- not emotion
Have faith and confidence in your ability to score the fight and stand with your decision
Maintain a professional demeanor at all times
Score the fight one round at a time
Each round should be judged as an isolated event
Don’t look back, don’t look ahead
Remember, no two rounds are alike
Judge what you see, not what the crowd thinks they see
Relax and let the fight come to you
Be “In the zone,” eliminate distractions
Always do what you need to to see the action
There is no champion once the fight starts
There are no sympathy rounds
We don’t score blood, welts, abrasions or showboating
Keep your head up after the bell rings, look at the fighters and mark your scorecard
Whoever wins…wins!
Scoring Zone
Head from top of front to bottom of front of face
Body- front and sides
Scoring criteria
Clean effective punching
Effective aggressiveness
Ring Generalship
Defense
Inside the Mind of the Judges
An exercise was done w here a round of boxing was shown (Trinidad-DeLaHoya round 1) and a judge from the audience took the microphone, and essentially vocalized his thoughts on the round as it progressed. He explained his choice for DeLaHoya winning the round based on one good left handed punch which scored early in the round.
Weisfeld then did the same with round 5 of Joshua-Klitschko. Weisfeld happened to be one of the actual judges at the fight, and repeated his score of 10-8 for Joshua. Trella, who was also a judge at the actual fight explained his score of 10-9 for Joshua, based on the work Klitschko did after rising from the knockdown. Nelson Vazquez, the third judge at the fight in the U.K. also took the microphone and repeated and explained his actual score of 10-8, also for Joshua.
Back to Weisfeld…
Making Mistakes
Letting yourself be overwhelmed by the moment
Prejudice or indifference
Pressure from social media
Weighing irrelevant factors
Not understanding how to score knockdowns
Weighing factors incorrectly (is one of the scoring criteria more important than the others?)
Preconceived notions
Not filling out scorecard correctly (4 elements: name of fighters, round, score, signature)
Mixing up the boxers
Scoring illegal punches
Lazy last round (worst scored round statistically, must remain alert and be physically and mentally prepared to go 12 rounds).
Favoring certain style
Sneaking a peak- afraid to be in the minority
The large congregation took a quick break, then divided into two separate rooms where each group watched and scored the recent Marcelino Lopez-Michael Perez fight, which officially was a split decision for Perez. What was different from past scoring practice sessions was the sound was left on. One room had the ESPN English telecast with Teddy Atlas expressing that he thought Perez won, while the other room had Spanish commentary favoring Lopez as the winner. In the end, while scoring was divided, both rooms saw the majority of the scoring favoring Lopez.