IBF 34th annual convention: Day 2 report

Boxing News

Story and photos by Boxing Bob Newman

Day two of the 34th IBF convention in St. Petersburg, Florida saw more fun in the sun with a luncheon cruise on Tampa Bay. Later on back at the Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront Hotel, the popular fixture event, “Meet The Champions” was held in the Grand Ballroom at 7 p.m. Champs past and present were on hand, drinking and dining, posing and signing, with delegates and fans alike.

Among the special guests were resident Floridian champs Marvin Camel, Ronald “Winky” Wright, James Warring, Roy Jones, Jr., Nate Campbell and James “Buddy” McGirt. Other champs past and present who attended were Carolina Duer, Leonela Yudica, Katsunari Takayama, Yukinori Oguni, Phillip Holiday and Trent Broadhurst.

The highlight of the night was an early appearance by unified middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin who picked up the Jersey Joe Walcott award, the IBF’s highest honor for his accomplishments in boxing. Normally, the award would’ve been bestowed at the annual awards banquet this coming Wednesday, but GGG came early due to conflicting commitments and the IBF was only too happy to oblige.

***

A surprise appearance by WBA president Gilberto Jesus Mendoza and contender Fres Oquendo was also made. No doubt Mendoza and Oquendo will be discussing the ill-fated fight for the organization’s “regular” heavyweight title, now scuttled due to the failed VADA test by Oquendo’s opponent-to-be, Shannon Briggs.