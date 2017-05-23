IBF 34th convention Day 3 report: General session, referee seminar & ratings meeting

Boxing News

By Boxing Bob Newman

Photos: Boxing Bob Newman

Official business was the order of the day as the 34th IBF convention continued into it’s third day in St. Petersburg, FL. After the customary introductions of attendees, various reports from the board of directors officers ensued, beginning with IBF president Daryl Peoples who delivered his “State of the IBF” address. Later in the day, the referees seminar and ratings committee meeting were held.

The directors, legal and regional reports were delivered by the assembled directorate. IBF president Daryl Peoples opened up by welcoming the delegation to St. Petersburg. “The IBF is proud to have some of the most elite athletes in boxing as our world champions and boxers of unlimited potential holding our regional titles.” Peoples went on to celebrate the federation’s growth through the addition of new regional officers, (Mikhael Denisov- Baltic region, Carlos Salazar- Central America and the Caribbean) and continued hard work of existing officers Roberto Rea- Europe, Onesmo Ngowi- IBF Africa, Ben Keilty- Pan Pacific and Ruihang Wang- IBF China.

For the fourth straight year the IBF is in a strong financial position and is ever improving.

General reports and greetings were delivered by board members Pete Podgorski, Randy Neumann, Eddie Cotton, David Walker, Al Meier, Aaron Kizer, Lindsey Tucker, Anibal Miramontes, Lou Priluker, Linda Torres, David McCullough and Roberto Rea. Written full reports were available in the welcome registration packets.

Tidbits from the various written reports…

Championship: 162 IBF related fights were approved by the championship chairman Lindsey Tucker as follows: IBF-36, Female-18, Eliminators-17, USBA-9, Intercontinental-18, Regional-64. There were 39 additional fights approved that were canceled for one reason or another.

Ratings: Female and regional champions can now make defenses every 12 months instead of 9, including mandatory defenses.

Scholarship Committee: Any child or grandchild of an IBF/USBA person who has been a member for three consecutive years is eligible to receive a scholarship grant, subject to the following:

Must have high school diploma Submit proof of acceptance into a college, university, trade, business or vocational school. Must present transcript of high school credits Letter of recommendation Must maintain a “C” average after receiving half of grant prior to start of first semester. Will then receive remainder for following semester. Student must submit a one page essay stating his/her educational goals, plan of study and where they see themselves in ten years. In the event of more qualifying applicants than the IBF chooses to distribute, the grants will be distributed on an income-based priority.

European Region: 58 IBF affiliated fights in Europe represented a 30% increase from the previous year.

Legal: The trademarked IBF logo will see the removal of “USBA” beneath the IBF logo and the addition of “International Boxing Federation” around the top of the boxing gloves. No current litigation involvement for the IBF.

***

A lively referees seminar was conducted in the Grand Bay Ballroom starting at 1 p.m. Referee Earl Brown did the honors with an assist from fellow ref Gene DelBianco. The seminar was well attended but referees both veteran and novice, as well as judges.

Brown keyed in on the important facets of being the best referee one can be: Focus, fitness, preparation, including pre-fight diet, taking charge in the ring. Select ring scenarios of interest were also shown on video to pick the assembly’s brains as to the best way to handle such in-ring instances.

***

As is often the case at these conventions, there are conflicting meetings and seminars, going on simultaneously. Such was the case today. The scheduled four hour referees seminar preceded the start of the ratings committee by one hour, which began at 2 p.m. The ratings was headed up by chairman Anibal Miramontes and assisted by championship chair Lindsey Tucker.

International representatives from across the globe attended, including, but not limited to: Roc Nation, Main Events, Z! Promotions, Warriors Boxing, Sauerland Events, Salita Promotions, Jimmy’s Boxing, Teiken Promotions, OPI 2000, Sampson Boxing and others. Lobbying was done in all weight classes, male, female, and regional rankings. One fighter that made an appearance, stumping for a direct fight with IBF/WBA/IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller, who is currently ranked #9 by the IBF.

Meetings resume tomorrow at 9 a.m. Including the judges and medical seminars. It’s a free night on the town tonight for all delegates.