IBF Announces 2016 Award Winners

The IBF/USBA has announced its award recipients for 2016 to be presented at the Annual Awards Banquet closing the organization’s 34th Annual Convention at the Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront in Downtown St. Petersburg, Florida on Wednesday, May 24. The Jersey Joe Walcott Award, the organization’s highest honor, will go to Gennady Golovkin for his remarkable accomplishments in the sport. Receiving the IBF Female Fighter of the Year Award is Leonela Yudica of Argentina, for her successes in the ring.

Other awards:

IBF Fight of the Year – Sergey Kovalev vs. Andre Ward

Female Fight of the Year – Yesica Marcos vs. Marcela Acuña

USBA Fight of the Year – Jesse Hart vs. Dashon Johnson

Intercontinental Fight of the Year – Jeff Horn vs. Randall Bailey

Pan Pacific/Australasian Fight of the Year – Billy Dib vs. Pharanpetch Tor Baumas

Asia – Ye-Joon Kim vs. Yuki Kobayashi

Most Active Promoter

IBF – TGB Promotions

Female – KO International

Pan Pacific – Jimmy’s Boxing

Africa, Middle East & Persian Gulf – Xaba Promotion & Event

Championship Ring Recipients for 3 or more Successful Title Defenses

Jermall Charlo, Sergey Kovalev, Leonela Yudica, Kell Brook and Cecilia Braekhus.

Several current and former IBF Champions have been invited to the convention and are expected to attend, including some of the aforementioned boxers along with Roy Jones, Jr., Marvin Camel, Nate Campbell, Winky Wright and James Warring from Florida. Joining them are Jermall Charlo, Lamont Peterson, Cory Spinks, Katsunari Takayama, Phillip Holiday, Trent Broadhurst, Carolina Duer and several others.

“Our convention has received a warm welcome from the Florida boxing community and we are looking forward to another great convention,” stated IBF President Daryl Peoples. “It is also fitting that so many former IBF champions who hail from the state will join us. I would also like to thank those who will be making the journey to beautiful St. Petersburg to be part of this great and memorable event.”