IBF Champion Davis Signs Under Armour Endorsement Deal

Boxing News

By Gary Williams

IBF Super Featherweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis has signed an exclusive endorsement deal with Under Armour. The deal was announced today with the unveiling of new billboards that hover over Interstate 95 in Davis’s hometown of Baltimore, MD.

The 22-year-old Davis, who successfully defended his title with a crushing third-round TKO over Liam Walsh on May 20th in London, England, joins fellow world boxing champions Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Anthony Joshua along with legendary Baltimore-area athletes Ray Lewis and Michael Phelps as Under Armour endorsers. Under Armour’s headquarters are in Baltimore.