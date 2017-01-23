Indonesian Updates: Monabesa Victorious, Zoda will defend Youth Title

Boxing News

By Jeff Pamungkas

Indonesian hope in the light flyweight division, Tibo Monabesa (15-0- 1, 7 KOs) has grabbed his first international title after defeating the world rated Rene Patilano of the Philippines (currently ranked #24 WBC of the division) in the Jr. Flyweight WBC International Silver title bout at Cendrawasih Sports Hall, Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday (1/21). The southpaw Monabesa, now rated No. 22 by WBC and #9 by WBA at Jr. Flyweight division, dominated the aggressive Patilano with his counter punches. The three judges scored the bout 119-112, 116-112, 117-111 all for the home hero, Tibo Monabesa.

“I think we need some few more bouts for Monabesa before competing in the hgher lever of the world. More important thing, Monabesa needs quality sparring partners to boost his skill,” said Armin Tan, the manager and trainer of the bout, as well as the promoter of the event.

Another Indonesian prospect Iwan Zoda (currently IBF youth flyweight champion) will also feature this weekend in West Kalimantan Province, Indonesia. Zoda (13-1, 12 KOs) will defend his IBF youth belt against southpaw Robert Onggocan, also from the Philippines (7-1, 3 KOs). Last year Zoda wildly demolished the Hungarian young hard puncher Szilvester Kanalas only in three rounds to grab the IBF youth title. Zoda was named as one of top 5 Asian prospects after defeating the previously undefeated Thai Petchchorhae Kokietgym at his home in Bangkok, Thailand, in 2015 to seize the interim WBO Asia Pacific belt.