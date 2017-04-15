Indongo dominates Burns to unify WBA and IBF 140lb titles

Boxing News

In a huge super lightweight unification clash, IBF champion Julius Indongo (22-1, 11 KOs) claimed the belt of WBA champion Ricky Burns (41-6-1, 14 KOs) with a one-sided twelve round unanimous decision on Saturday night at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. After a slow start, Indongo’s power started paying dividends as he broke Burns down. Burns tried to rally late, but still he had to be wary of Indongo’s power. Burns down in round twelve, ruled a slip. Scores were 120-108, 118-110, 116-112.

WBA/IBF champ Indongo against WBC/WBO champ Terence Crawford for the undisputed title would be a natural.

Other Results:

Charlie Edwards UD12 Iain Butcher (super flyweight)

Edwards claims vacant British title.

Scores: 120-108, 120-109, 120-108

Robbie Barrett MD12 Scotty Cardle (lightweight)

Barrett dethrones British lightweight champ.

Score: 115-113, 114-112, 114-114

Lawrence Okolie KO1 Lukasz Rusiewicz (cruiserweight)

2016 Olympian Okolie goes to 2-0 with two first round KOs.

Josh Kelly W6 Jay Byrne (welterweight)

2016 Olympian Kelly wins pro debut

Score: 59-55