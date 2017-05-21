Inoue finishes Rodriguez to keep WBO 115lb belt

Boxing News

By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten Naoya “Monster” Inoue (13-0, 11 KOs), 115, scored the fifth defense of his WBO 115-pound belt with great ease as he made a short work of mandatory challenger Ricardo Rodriguez (16-4, 5 KOs), 114.5, knocking him out at 1:08 of the third round on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan. Inoue decked the Mexican-born US citizen with a countering left hook for the second time of the fatal round, and Rodriguez couldn’t beat the count of referee Ramon Pena from Puerto Rico. Naoya looked too strong and fast for the apparently overmatched Ricardo. (More to come)