Inoue flattens ex-champ Kono to retain WBO 115lb belt

Boxing News

By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten Japanese frontrunner Naoya Inoue (12-0, 10 KOs), 115, proved why he’s called “Monster” when he so beautifully kept his WBO junior bantamweight belt by a breathtaking stoppage of former WBA titlist Kohei Kono (32-10-1, 13 KOs), 115, at 1:01 of the sixth session on Friday in Tokyo, Japan. Kono, well-known by his durability and fighting spirit, fought well, but Inoue showed a difference of class by outboxing and outpunching the 36-year-old veteran so neatly although Kono occasionally displayed a desperate retaliation, which was averted by Inoue’s tight defense and shifty footwork. A trick happened in round six, when Inoue, 23, scored a very perfectly-timed left hook to Kono, who fell down flat and barely regained his feet to resume fighting. Swarming over the damaged foe, Inoue connected with quick, fast, accurate and strong combinations to Kono, who became completely flattened on the canvas. Referee Robert Byrd, US, promptly called a halt without taking a count. The judges had scored the hard-fought bout: Takeshi Shimakawa, Katsuhiko Nakamura (both Japan) both 50-45, Zoltan Enyedi (Hungary) 49-46, all for Inoue.

WBO supervisor: Istovan Kovacs (Hungary).

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.