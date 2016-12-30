Ioka, Guzman to defend WBA/IBF belts in Kyoto

Boxing News

By Joe Koeizumi

Photos by Boxing Beat

Kyoto is the ancient capital of Japan, which is well-known for beautiful scenery with many traditional temples, shrines and old buildings that so greatly attract foreign visitors that it is always full of sightseers around the streets. Unbeaten Dominican Jonathan Guzman and undefeated Thailander Stamp Kiatniwat, however, visited here not for sightseeing but for title-keeping and title-winning.

WBA flyweight champ, three-class world ruler Kazuto Ioka (20-1, 12 KOs) will defend his belt against the interim titlist Stamp (15-0, 6 KOs) in the main event on New Year’s Eve, while Guzman (22-0-1NC, 21 KOs) will put his IBF junior feather throne on the line against taller Japanese speedster Yukinori Oguni (18-1-1, 7 KOs) in a supporting title go.

The weigh-in has been over. Ioka and Stamp both tipped the beam at the 112-pound class limit. Guzman scaled in at 55.2 kilogram (121.75 lbs) to 55.3 kg (122 lbs) for Oguni. This is a triple joint co-promotion by Woz, Ioka and Kadoebi Promoitons.