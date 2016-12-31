Ioka stops interim champ Stamp to keep WBA 112lb belt

Boxing News

By Joe Koizumi

WBA flyweight champion Kazuto Ioka successfully kept his belt by a TKO victory over unbeaten interim titlist Stamp Kiatniwat, Thailand, at 2:51 of the seventh session on Saturday in Kyoto, Japan.

Ioka surprisingly hit the deck with Stamp’s right hook, but it was only a round he lost, and he finally caught the Thailander to drop him twice en route to a stoppage.

This was the last of seven world title bouts held in Japan over the final two days of 2016.

