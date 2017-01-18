Boxing News

Irish Olympian Michael Conlan makes his pro debut March 17

Two-time Irish Olympian Michael Conlan will make his pro debut against Tim Ibarra (4-4, 1 KOs) on Friday, March 17th.

“I’m honoured and privileged to make my professional boxing debut in the Mecca of Boxing that is Madison Square Garden, fighting in the world’s most famous arena in my professional debut on St. Patrick’s Day. It is something I never dreamed would be possible,” said Conlan. “But thanks to my team and Top Rank, it’s happening. I’m truly grateful for the opportunity and I hope to make St Paddy’s Day Weekend at The Garden an annual event! I have the hopes of a nation behind me and I can’t wait to go out and put on a performance for Ireland on St Patrick’s Day!”










