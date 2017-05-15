Isaac Dogboe returns to Accra July 22

Boxing News

By David Finger

It’s not always easy to get the attention of the international boxing community when you are a young, undefeated prospect from Accra, Ghana. In fact, it can be next to impossible. But for Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe (16-0, 10 KOs), he has proven he is more than up to the task. Since knocking out Michael Pappoe for the WBO Africa featherweight title last year, the WBO #6 and WBC #17 ranked junior featherweight has made a name for himself as arguably the hottest prospect on the African continent.

Dogboe is looking to make 2017 his breakout year as he returns home to Accra to defend his WBO International super bantamweight title against undefeated Argentine Claudio Fernando Echegaray (17-0-1, 9 KOs) on July 22nd at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Ghana.

For Dogboe, this fight is more than just a homecoming. Rather, it is another opportunity to make a statement to the international boxing community and in particular WBO champion Jessie Magdaleno. Dogboe’s last fight introduced him to the international boxing press as he destroyed another Argentine, reigning WBO Latino champion Julian Evaristo Aristule, in seven lopsided rounds on the undercard of the Joseph Parker-Andy Ruiz fight in Auckland, New Zealand. Fighting as the lead-in to a WBO world heavyweight title put the Ghanan on the radar, but he recognizes that keeping the momentum going will involve scoring another dominant performance against another tough South American.

For fans of Echegaray, they recognize this is a tremendous opportunity for the undefeated, but unranked, prospect. Echegaray has never fought outside his native Argentina but has stepped up whenever he was presented with a fight for a regional title. In 2014 Echegaray won the vacant WBA Fedabol featherweight title with a sixth round TKO over Ernesto Franzolini and in 2016 he added the interim WBC Latino bantamweight title when he stopped undefeated Alejandro Elias Gaspar in six rounds. Nonetheless, he has a difficult task in front of him as he looks to derail the undefeated Accra native in his hometown. What is undeniable is that whoever wins this fight will very possibly be fighting Jessie Magdaleno in a world title fight before the end of the year, which should motivate both undefeated prospects to bring their A-game to Accra on July 22nd.