Islam-Assis is Jones-Gunn PPV co-feature

WBA #4, WBO #5, IBF #15 junior middleweight Kanat Islam (22-0, 18 KOs) will battle tough Brazilian Robson Assis (16-3, 9 KOs) in the scheduled 10-round co-feature bout on February 17th at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware. The bout will support the previously announced 12-round WBF Cruiserweight title bout featuring legendary Roy Jones Jr. battling Bobby Gunn. The show will be show live on Pay-Per-View.

Also, in a 10-round battle for the WBF junior lightweight International championship, Frank De Alba (20-2-2, 9 KOs) will take on Ivan Najera (16-3, 8 KOs).

WBC Asian Council welterweight champion Neeraj Goyat (8-2-2, 2 KOs) of Chandigarh, India will make his American debut against an opponent to be named in bout scheduled for eight rounds

Also seeing action will be local lightweight Joey Tiberi, Jr. (13-2, 6 KOs) against Bryan Timmons (5-8, 5 KOs) in a bout scheduled for six rounds.

Samuel Teah (9-1-1, 3 KOs) will battle Jesus Lule (9-20-1, 1 KO) in a six round super lightweight bout.

In four round bouts:

Henry Stewart (2-0, 1 KO) will take on an opponent to be named.

In a cruiserweight battle for Delaware bragging rights, Dan Biddle (9-5, 5 KOs) will take on Lamont Singletary (7-4, 4 KOs).

Undefeated middleweight Eddie Ortiz (2-0-1, 2 KOs) will take on an opponent to be named.

Scheduled to be in attendance are former heavyweight champions Larry Holmes, Tim Witherspoon, Michael Spinks and Tyson Fury.










