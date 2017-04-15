Ito keeps WBO ASPAC 130lb belt by stopping Villanueva

Boxing News

By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Fast-rising Masayuki Ito (21-1-1, 10 KOs), 130, impressively kept his WBO Asia Pacific super-featherweight belt when he dropped hard-hitting Filipino Lorenzo Villanueva (32-2, 28 KOs), 130, in the second and the ninth en route to a fine stoppage at 1:40 of the ninth round on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan.

Hard-punching as he was, Villanueva looked stiff and vulnerable to the champ’s quick and snappy shots, early hitting the deck in the second. The Filipino showed his heart, but the Japanese champ, despite a swollen right optic, was apparently in command, whipping him with more effective shots. Having Villanueva at bay in round seven, Ito turned loose and again floored the damaged opponent in the fatal ninth. The ref Nakamura made a well-timed halt to the challenger to save him from further punishment.

Having failed to win the IBF 140-pound belt due to a second-round demolition by Eduard Troyanovsky in Russia last September, Keita Obara (17-2-1, 15 KOs), 146.25, show his first appearance since and defeated Indonesian Larry Siwu (24-7, 20 KOs), 147, by a unanimous verdict (79-74, 78-74, 77-75) over eight.

Promoter: Reason Promotions.