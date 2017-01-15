Jack and DeGale battle to a draw, retain their WBC and IBF 168lb world titles

Boxing News

By Matt Richardson and Arvin Nundloll at ringside

Photos: Emily Harney

In a battle for supremacy of the super middleweight division, WBC champion Badou Jack and IBF champion James DeGale battled to a hard fought twelve round majority draw on Saturday night in front of over 10,000 fight fans at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. DeGale scored a knockdown in round one, Jack scored a knockdown in round twelve.

RECAP: Degale floored Jack with a straight left in the first round and reminded him who the IBF champion was in the ring. Jack was able to pick himself up and see out the round, losing a significant amount of confidence as Degale began controlling the center of the ring.

Jack picked up the pace in the 3rd round, defending well against Degale’s attack while being able to tag his opponent with some bad intentioned uppercuts.

At the end of round 5, Jack’s momentum carried through and hit referee Arthur Mecante as he was unable to pull back a hook aimed at Degale, much to the delight of the crowd.

Jack found success targeting Degale’s body in the 7th round, hurling hooks and countering Degale as he attempted to come forward and force Jack back. An explosive 8th round saw Jack’s best round of the night, landed hooks with ease against Degale but unable to knock his opponent down.

Rounds 10 and 11 were close and each fighter had their moments however in round 12 it was Degale’s turn to taste the canvas as Jack delivered a left hook that dazed and then dropped Degale.

After 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 114-112 to Degale, 113-113, 113-113, a majority draw. James Degale is now 23-1-1, 14 KOs while Badou Jack notches up another draw and is 20-1-3, 12 KOs.