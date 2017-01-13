Jack, DeGale final press conference

Boxing News

Photos: Tom Casino / Showtime

Super middleweight champions Badou Jack and James DeGale went face-to-face Thursday at the final press conference before their world title unification showdown that headlines action this Saturday, January 14 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn and live on Showtime.

Badou Jack

“I promise the fans it’s going to be an exciting fight. Don’t blink, because this one could be over quickly. One punch can change the fight.

“I’m fighting another world champion so I know that it’s not going to be easy. No matter what, we’re getting the job done.



“This is champion versus champion. It’s finally here. I’m going to put on a great show and become the unified champion, no matter what it takes.

“I’ve been paying attention to DeGale for a while. You have to study your opponent a little bit for a fight this big. I’m ready to anything it takes to win the fight.”

James Degale

“Badou doesn’t do anything spectacularly, but he does everything well. I’ve got to be on top of my game to get the victory.

“Camp is done. It’s been a wicked camp. Everything has gone well. On Saturday night you’re going to see two world class fighters go to war. I have no doubt that I will be victorious and become the super middleweight unified world champion.

“This is the moment. The time is now and we’re ready. My whole team is primed for a great performance. I’m ready to prove that I’m one of the best fighters in the world.

“I can’t wait to return to the U.K. as a unified world champion. This is a great fight for boxing and it’s going to raise my appeal all over the world.”