Jack-DeGale Media Workout Quotes

Boxing News

Fight week activities officially began today with media workouts at the brand new Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn before the WBC/IBF super middleweight title unification showdown between Badou Jack and James DeGale that headlines action this Saturday, January 14 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn and live on Showtime.

Badou Jack: “I’m going in there to break him down. I’m going to be the better fighter. If I get an opportunity to land something that can change the fight, I’m going to take my chance…I believe I can knock anybody out who gets in the ring with me. If you don’t believe that in yourself, then you’re in the wrong sport. I’m not expecting an easy fight, but I’ll do whatever it takes to win.

James DeGale: “Movement, speed and angles are my keys. If I’m focused and take no rounds off, that should do it. It will do it. Anything can happen in boxing, but I’m too prepared for this…I look at Badou Jack, and even though he’s been getting better, I think I’m a much better fighter. He’s very high quality and I have to be on my game. It’s going to be a great fight, but I will be victorious.”

Also in attendance were IBF junior lightweight world champion Jose Pedraza and unbeaten challenger Gervonta Davis.

Jose Pedraza: “I let [Gervonta] Davis do the talking. I like when people talk like that, because I get to shut them up on the night of the fight. He’s a Floyd Mayweather imitation. Just like all imitations, it’s not as good as the real one…I’m ready for any type of fight. The question is, will Davis be ready? If Davis gets tired, he’s going to have trouble in the late rounds.”

Gervonta Davis: “We know that Pedraza is a world champion who comes in undefeated. He does a lot of good things in the ring but we’ll be ready for them come fight night…I haven’t watched too much of him, but my team is prepared. He doesn’t have anything I haven’t seen before. We just have to execute the game plan when the bell rings.”