Jack-DeGale Quick Quotes

Boxing News

WBC super middleweight champion Badou Jack and IBF super middleweight king James DeGale hosted an international media

conference on Wednesday to talk up their January 14 unification clash that headlines Showtime’s debut 2017 telecast from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

James DeGale: “I’m number one in the division and Badou Jack wants the spot. We’ll have to see if he can take it…He’s pretty basic, good at everything but doesn’t have any special effects, just straight forward…speed, movement, I’m faster than Badou Jack. He’s going to be shocked.”

Badou Jack: “I’ve been training really hard. I can’t wait for fight night to prove that I’m the best…my fight with Bute wasn’t a draw. But come fight night it’s just me and James DeGale, the past don’t matter…it’s gonna be a war.”