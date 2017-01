Boxing News

Veteran referee Arthur Mercante Jr. will be the third man in the ring when WBC super middleweight champion Badou Jack takes on IBF super middleweight champ James DeGale in Saturday night’s big world title unification clash at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Judges are Glenn Feldman, Julie Lederman, and Steve Weisfeld. WBC supervisor is Chuck Williams.

