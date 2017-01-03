Jacobs brings in top sparring partners for GGG

Boxing News

By James Slater

As expected, Danny Jacobs is pushing himself to the absolute limit as he gets ready to challenge unified middleweight king Gennady Golovkin in March. Jacobs has began his 10 week training camp and, in what must have proven quite costly, “The Miracle Man” has brought in three world class fighters as sparring partners – Avtandil Khurtsidze, Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Ievgen Khytrov – all being legit middleweight contenders in their own right.

