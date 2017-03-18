Jacobs misses IBF same day weigh-in, can’t win IBF belt tonight

Boxing News

This morning, unified middleweight world champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs) weighed in at 169.6 at the IBF same day weigh-in ahead of tonight’s highly anticipated divisional showdown against WBA regular world champion and mandatory challenger, Daniel Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs) at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Jacobs did not appear for the IBF same day weigh-in. Stated Lindsey Tucker of the IBF, “Golovkin is defending his IBF title, however Jacobs cannot acquire the title with a victory because he did not participate in the required IBF same-day weigh-in.”

Tom Loeffler of K2 Promotion stated that GGG is very excited to defend all of his titles tonight. Golovkin is the holder of the WBC, WBA, IBF and IBO middleweight belts.