James Toney kicks off Fight Week in Michigan

Boxing News

By Brad Snyder

Main Event Professional Boxing held a special “Meet and Greet” with James “Lights Out” Toney at The Chop House in Ann Arbor, MI on Thursday evening. The event’s guests, including Lamon Brewster, were part of a kickoff for the fights this Saturday. James Toney will be facing Mike Shepard in the main event of a ten-fight card at the EMU Convocation Center. The fight has world title implications with the WBF heavyweight belt on the line.

Main Event Professional Boxing presents boxing Saturday starting at 6pm at the Eastern Michigan Convocation Center. Tickets are available at the box office, 799 North Hewitt Road, Ypsilanti, Mi or at emutix.com