James Toney returns to the ring May 13

Boxing News

Main Event Professional Boxing LLC, in association with Lights Out Toney Promotion, has announced that former multi-division world champion James “Lights Out” Toney (76-10-3, 46 KOs) will take on “Lightning” Mike Sheppard (24-20-2, 10 KOs) on May 13 at the Convocation Center of Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti, Michigan. The vacant World Boxing Foundation (WBF) world heavyweight title will be on the line. It will be the 48-year-old Toney’s first fight since an August 2015 decision loss to Charles Ellis.

In addition to Toney-Sheppard, former two-time world champion, Cornelius “K9” Bundrage, Lanardo “Pain Server” Tyner and Patrick “Boss Man” Boozer are scheduled for action. Tickets are on sale now at the EMU box office and www.emutix.com.