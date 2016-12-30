Jan 13 Rodriguez-Narvaez clash cancelled

Boxing News

By Robert Coster

The IBF bantamweight title eliminator between IBF #4 Emmanuel -“Manny” Rodriguez of Puerto Rico and IBF #3 Omar Andres Narvaez of Argentina will not take place in Argentina as scheduled on January 13th. The reasons put forward by Osvaldo Rivero, promoter of Narvaez, is that TYC Sports channel wants the fight to be held on a Saturday. Rivero also mentioned some financial reasons to postpone the bout and put forth an alternative time frame: the first week of March. For his part, Rodriguez’s co-promoter Juan Orengo argues that if Narvaez is not available in short term, he should be replaced by the next contender, IBF #5 Rodrigo Guerrero of Mexico.