Japan update

By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Boxing Beat, Joe Koizumi

Ogido draws with Refugio in WBC youth 108lb title bout

The first show in Japan in 2017 took place in Okinawa, where the WBC Youth light-flyweight title bout for the vacant championship was a headliner promoted by Hiranaka Promotions on Sunday (January 8). Okinawan prospect Seita Ogido (11-2-2, 3 KOs), 108, failed to win the vacant WBC Youth belt as he was held to a majority draw (95-95 twice and 94-96 against him) by Filipino youngster Jonathan Refugio (16-5-5, 4 KOs), 108, over ten heats. Ogido took the upper hand in earlier rounds, but Refugio took back the initiative to pile up points in the middle of the contest. Ogido showed his last surge, which wasn’t enough to overcome his early deficits on points. They may deserve a rematch with the same belt on the line.

36-year-old Japanese veteran Go Onaga (27-3-3, 18 KOs), 115, surprisingly hit the deck in the first round, but fought back en route to a split draw (77-75, 75-76, 75-75) over eight see-saw rounds.

Beppu, 14-0, 14 KOs, to face veteran Bellamy tomorrow

Sensational local welterweight prospect from Kyushu island, Yuki Beppu (14-0, 14 KOs) will square off against ex-OPBF 154-pound champ Charles Bellamy (26-3-1, 17 KOs), formerly world rated, over eight rounds in a main event tomorrow (Friday) at the Korakuen Hall, Tokyo. Bellamy, 35, is still active and strong, though dropping a decision to Jermell Charlo in Montreal, Canada in 2014. The 25-year-old Japanese puncher’s real power will be tested by the more experienced veteran campaigner.

Willie Nasio arrives in japan to dispute vacant OPBF heavyweight belt

Australian heavyweight champ, New Zealander Willie Nasio (10-1, 9 KOs) arrived in Tokyo yesterday (Wednesday) and will face Japanese titlist Kyotaro Fujimoto (15-1, 8 KOs) with the vacant OPBF belt on the line on Saturday at the Hall. Nasio is accompanied by his manager Mark Ericksen (previously handling Kali Meehan, Jimmy Thunder) and veteran trainer Tony Schwalger. The OPBF belt had been vacated by Joseph Parker who acquired the vacant WBO throne by defeating Andy Ruiz Jr. in New Zealand last December. Our Japanese boxing scene is going to be hot this year, too.