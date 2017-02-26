Jerrett Hurd Post-Fight Comments

Boxing News

By Tracy Morin

Jarrett Hurd: I did it! Tony Harrison was a tough opponent. We knew he would use a lot of movement in the fight. The game plan was to wear him down as the fight wore on. One thing I do well is keep my composure. We knew landing shots to the body and keeping the pressure on him was going to eventually break him down. I was using the jab a lot; he has a great jab, and we wanted to win the jab battle. One thing we didn’t expect, that he was doing very good, was sliding out the side door with his movement. He caught me one time in my eye; my vision was kind of blurry, but I shook it off. I got a little winded in the eighth. I knew I would get stronger and he would slow down. We timed it perfectly–when he came with a jab, we came over the top with a right hand. We practiced that a lot in the gym and landed it in the ninth round. I would give my performance a 7.5, 8. Tony shows that he has talent over and over again, and he showed it tonight; he caught me with some great shots. Whatever happens [next], Team Swift is ready for.