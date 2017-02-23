Joe Smith, Jr. is tonight’s RING 8 guest speaker

Boxing News

Top ten light heavyweight contender Joe “The Irish Bomber” Smith, Jr. is the RING 8 guest speaker tonight at its monthly meeting, starting at 7p ET, at Plattduetsche Park Restaurant, located at 1132 Hempstead Turnpike in Franklin Square, New York.

The 27-year-old Long Island power-puncher – who is a Union 66 laborer between fights – burst upon the boxing scene last June, stopping former world title challenger Andrzej Fonfara (28-4) in the opening round for the WBC International light heavyweight title.

Last December, Smith (23-1, 19 KOs) followed up with a sensational eighth-round knockout of living legend Bernard Hopkins (55-8-2), the seven-time, two-division world champion whose retirement fight was ruined by Smith.

“With knockout victories over Fonfara and Hopkins in his last two fights, Joe Smith might be the most exciting fighter since Arturo Gatti,” RING 8 president Jack Hirsch said. “We look forward to him being a featured speaker at our monthly meeting and letting us know what he has planned next in his career.”

Smith was the recipient of the RING 8 “Knockout of the Year Award” last December. Phil and Jerry Capobianco, respectively, Smith’s manager and trainer, were also honored as the RING 8 Manager and Trainer of the Year.

Go online to www.Ring8ny.com for more information about RING 8, the largest group of its kind in the United States with more than 350 members. All active boxers, amateur and professional, with a current boxing license or book are entitled to a complimentary RING 8 yearly membership.