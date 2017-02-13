Joey Tiberi: I’m ready to seize the moment

Boxing News

By Rick Scharmberg

Photo: Juan Marshall/JM Photography

This Friday night, February 17th, professional boxing returns to Delaware for the first time in more than two years. Even though the headline attraction features the legendary Roy Jones facing hard hitting Bobby Gunn, promoter David Feldman knows what the Tiberi name means to Delaware boxing fans. For more than 40 years, the Tiberi name has been synonymous with action, and by adding local favorite “Joltin’” Joey Tiberi (13-2, 6 KOs) to the show, Feldman will give the boxing-hungry local fans what they crave after a 2-year drought. “This will be my best fight,” stated Joey, who will face Bryan Timmons (5-8, 5 KOs) in a junior welterweight bout. “I never trained this hard as I did for this fight. It was easy for me to get up for it. I feel strong, and I’m ready to seize the moment!”

Boxing is in Joey Tiberi’s blood. Almost every boxing fan over 30 knows that his uncle, Dave “TNT” Tiberi, clearly beat a prime James “Lights Out” Toney everywhere except where it mattered most, on the scorecards, at the Trump Taj Majal in Atlantic City back in 1992. What they may not know is that Joey’s father, Joe Tiberi Sr., was a hard-nosed middleweight contender in the later 1970s to mid-1980s, who fought contenders such as Kevin Howard and Jeff McCracken. Joe Sr. is also his son’s trainer.

“My dad is old school. He was rugged. They don’t make them like that anymore. These are different times,” explains Joey. “His style works for me. He was a boxer-puncher, and so am I. He was big for his weight, and I’m big for my weight too.”

Tiberi lives in Bear, Delaware and trains at the Fight Factory in Wilmington. After finishing work at Mumford and Miller Concrete in Middletown, DE, Joey starts his workout at 3PM with a run. “I usually run 5 miles, but I did 9 miles yesterday,” he said, giving an example of his dedication to this fight. After that, he will hit the gym, and then get in some swimming. “I like to switch it up,” he said.

Joey also stepped up his sparring for his bout with Bryan Timmons. His spar mates included junior middleweight contender Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna. Joey explained, “Training was great. The quality of my sparring was out of this world. I worked out with Tommy and guys from his gym. He is bigger than me, he fights at 154 pounds and I’m going up to 140, but that is what I wanted.”

The last pro boxing card in Delaware took place on November 21, 2014. Tiberi won a unanimous decision over Antoine Knight that evening. It was also the last time he fought. Naturally, there is some concern about the layoff. “It will definitely take its toll,” said Joey. “My opponent fought 3 times last year. But we both have two hands, a chin, and a heartbeat. And it only takes one shot to get hurt. That’s how I look at it. I am expecting a tough fight.”

A good example of the support Delaware fans and businesses give to local fighters, especially the Tiberis, came when Joey was asked if he had any final thoughts to add. He said, “I would like to thank my sponsors. I am in the process of having their logos placed on my trunks and robe. I would like to thank Hooters, the Richmond Rough Riders of the Arena Football league, PJ Allen Construction, 4nario Sports, Jaden Painting, LLC, Equity Auto Loans, Delaware Glass Service, St. Anthony’s Italian Club, and John Dillon of Patriot Insulation.”

Roy Jones may be the star of this show, but it could be “Joltin’” Joey Tiberi who gets the biggest ovation of the night.