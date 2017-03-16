Johnson-Coley clash Saturday in Tacoma

Boxing News

By Ricardo Ibarra

A compelling middleweight fight tops Brian Halquist Productions’ Battle at the Boat 110 this Saturday at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington as forty-five fight veteran Dashon Johnson (22-20-3, 7 KOs) squares off with Northern California prospect Aaron Coley (13-1-1, 6 KOs) in a fight between two skilled tacticians each hoping to rekindle some career momentum.

Johnson, of Escondido, California, is looking for his second consecutive win, having just rebounded from a sixth round stoppage loss to J’Leon Love last September with an impressive tenth round TKO win over Ricardo Pinell in January. Johnson was on a relatively successful run prior to the Love loss, scoring notable wins over Mike Gavronski (TKO8, Nov. ’15), DeCarlo Perez (UD 8, June ’16), and Izaak Cardona (SD 10, Jan. ’16), and giving a good account of himself in a losing effort against unbeaten WBO #1 and IBF #4 ranked 168 lbs. contender Jesse Hart (LUD 10, Mar. ’16). The cagey journeyman has gone 7-2 in his last nine fights and will fight for the second straight time at the 160 lbs. limit after spending most of the past year and half campaigning at super middleweight.

Coley, a crafty southpaw hailing from Hayward, California, began his career unbeaten in his first ten bouts, suffering his only defeat in 2015 to then unbeaten Ukrainian prospect Ievgen Khytrov by unanimous decision on a Showtime televised ShoBox card. His only other setback was a six round draw to John Hayes in 2014. The San Francisco bay area fighter, who is on a four fight win streak since his loss to Khytrov, will step back into the ring for the first time in nearly a year. In his last fight, Coley scored a unanimous decision win over Urmat Ryskeldiev last March.

Johnson and Coley will meet in a scheduled ten round bout. Promoter Brian Halquist and matchmaker Andy Nance have lined up an additional five fights on the undercard, featuring some popular Pacific Northwest fighters.

In the semi-main event, Yakima, Washington’s Andres Reyes (5-2-1) will battle Spokane, Washington’s Jacob Szilasi (4-3, 4 KOs) in a super lightweight fight that stylistically promises to deliver fireworks. Reyes, a technically sound aggressor, fought at the EQC four times last year, going 2-1-1 in crowd-pleasing fights. In his most recent bout, he dropped a six round unanimous decision to Marcos Cardenas in November, tying up their series of fights at 1-1-1. Szilasi, a come-forward banger, also had his last fight at the EQC, losing a hard-fought five round split decision to Sean Gee in January. They will fight in a scheduled five round contest.

Quick fisted technician Giovanni Cabrera-Mioletti (5-0, 1 KO), who is originally from Seattle but now fights out of Chicago, will look to keep his five fight unblemished record intact, taking on Auburn, Washington’s Niko McFarland (0-2) in a lightweight rematch. The two last fought in November, with Cabrera-Mioletti taking a four round unanimous decision victory. In Cabrera-Mioletti’s last outing, he put on an impressive display of boxing skills, out-maneuvering the durable Marcos Cardenas over five rounds to take a unanimous decision win in January. McFarland has not fought since facing Cabrera-Mioletti. The two will meet in a four rounder.

Tacoma’s Cameron Sevilla-Rivera (7-4-1, 5 KOs) will return to the ring for the first time in six months, taking on Kian Heidari in a four round light heavyweight match-up. Sevilla-Rivera, once a highly touted Northwest prospect, last fought in September, losing to Quilisto Madera by TKO in the fourth. Heidari is making his pro debut.

In a cruiserweight contest, Fairbanks, Alaska’s Jon Jackson (2-0) will break a two and half year long hiatus from the sport, squaring off with Kevin Roberson, who is making his pro debut. Jackson last fought in August of 2014, defeating Taki Uluilakepa by unanimous decision.

Rounding out the card will be a four round welterweight bout between Zach Skinner and Jesse Barich. Both fighters are making their pro debuts.

Doors to the Emerald Queen Casino I-5 showroom open at 6 p.m. with the first fight set to start at 7 p.m.. Tickets to the event are available at the EQC box office and all Ticketmaster outlets.