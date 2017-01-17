Johnson-Pinell headlines Battle at the Boat

Boxing News

By Ricardo Ibarra

In an intriguing middleweight match-up, seasoned veteran Dashon “Fly Boy” Johnson (21-20-3, 6 KOs), of Escondido, California, and San Francisco’s Ricardo Pinell (14-2-1, 8 KOs) will meet in a scheduled ten round bout this Friday at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington, capping off Brian Halquist Productions’ 109th edition of the long running “Battle at the Boat” series.

Johnson, who’s spent the last two years campaigning as a super middleweight, is looking for a momentum rebuilding win in the 160 lbs. class after suffering a fifth round TKO loss to J’Leon Love last September. The crafty tactician had been on an impressive run up until facing Love, highlighted by his eighth round stoppage win over Mike Gavronski in November of 2015, and his ten round unanimous decision loss to undefeated current top title contender Jesse Hart in March of last year in a fight where Johnson was able to hurt and drop Hart in the last round. Johnson, who’s stock did not suffer but instead rose in the eyes of many observers after the Hart fight, rebounded with two wins, a six round decision victory over Victor Palacios in May and an eight round decision win against Decarlo Perez in June, before getting stopped by Love. The vastly experienced Johnson, who’s faced many top level fighters including former WBC Jr. middleweight champion Sergio Mora (Loss UD8 in 2015), former IBF welterweight title holder Joshua Clottey (Loss UD10 in 2013) and current WBC Jr. middleweight world champion Jermell Charlo (Loss UD10 in 2012), has gone 6-2 in his last eight fights

Pinell, an aggressive southpaw who as an amateur won the 2009 and 2010 San Francisco Golden Gloves, competed in the ESPN2 Boxcino tournament in 2015 as a Jr. middleweight, losing by decision in the quarter finals to John Thompson. Since then he’s won four straight, two within the distance. In his last fight, Pinell knocked out Roberto Yong in July of last year.

Promoter Brian Halquist and matchmaker Andy Nance have lined up a compelling five fight undercard featuring fighters from around the Pacific Northwest.

Slick, quick-fisted Seattle native, Giovanni Cabrera-Mioletti (4-0, 1 KO), now fighting out of Chicago, will take on the offensive minded Marcos Cardenas (6-5-1, 2 KOs), of Salem, Oregon in an interesting stylistic match-up. Cardenas, who evened up his three fight series with Andres Reyes in his last fight this past November, winning a unanimous decision and bringing the tally to 1-1-1, went 2-0-1 in 2016. He started the year with a third round stoppage win over Jeremy McCleary last January, breaking a year-long hiatus from the sport. Cabrera-Mioletti also holds a win over the once highly touted McCleary, taking a four round unanimous decision over the local fighter last June. In his most recent fight this past November, Cabrera-Mioletti beat Niko McFarland by decision. Cardenas and Cabrera-Mioletti will meet in a five round lightweight bout.

In what promises to deliver fireworks, boxer-slugger Sean Gee (3-6), of Portland, Oregon, will battle the busy, come-forward banger Jacob Szilasi (4-2, 4 KOs), of Spokane, Washington, in a five round Jr. welterweight contest. Both guys like to trade and both are in need of win after suffering consecutive losses last year. Gee has dropped his last three, with his most recent being a four round decision loss to Carlos Sanchez in August. Szilasi, meanwhile, has come up short in his last two, losing to Eridanni Leon by decision in October in his last outing. They will fight over five rounds in a Jr. welterweight contest.

Seattle’s Zach Cooper (5-2-2, 3 KOs) will face off with Nate “The Fighting Marine” Serrano (4-5-2, 3 KOs), of Yakima, Washington, in a Jr. middleweight bout that has the makings of a solid four round action-filled affair. Cooper has been a on slight roll, rebounding from a decision loss to Andres Reyes last March with two consecutive wins. In his last fight, he defeated Antonio Neal by four round split decision in November. Serrano, a scrappy, come-forward brawler, has gone winless in his last six fights, going 0-4-2. In his most recent fight, Serrano dropped a four round decision to Andre Keys in November.

Yakima’s Carlos Villanueva (1-0), who in his last fight defeated Jose Rocha by decision at heavyweight, will make the move down to cruiserweight, taking on Shaiton Wilson in a four rounder. Shaiton will be making his pro debut.

Rounding out the card will be Seattle’s Richard Van Siclen (1-0, 1 KO) facing Olympia’s Justin Davis (0-3) in a light heavyweight four round bout.

Doors to the Emerald Queen Casino I-5 showroom open at 7 p.m. with the first bout set to start at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at the EQC casino box office are at all Ticketmaster outlets.