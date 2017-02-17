Jones-Gunn undercard results

Boxing News

By John DiSanto at ringside

In a 6-round junior lightweight fight, Allentown southpaw Frank De Alba, 21-2-2, 9 KOs, won a one-sided unanimous decision over Mexican German Meraz, 55-42-1, 32 KOs. All three official judges scored the bout a 60-54 shutout.

In a scheduled 4-rounder, Delaware’s Joey Tiberi, 14-2, 7 KOs, halted Bryan Timmons of St. Joseph, MO, 5-9, 5 KOs, in the final round of their junior welterweight fight. Referee Vic de Wysocki stopped the bout at 2:04 of the fourth. There were no knockdowns.

In the opening bout at the Chase Center in Wilmington, DE, Dominican junior featherweight Dagoberto Aguero, 11-0, 8 KOs, scored a 6-round majority decision over Olimjon Nazarov of Uzbekistan, 14-5, 8 KOs. Aguero controlled most of the action, while Nazarov tried to turn the tide with his sweeping power shots. After the final bell, Aguero was awarded the victory by scores of 59-55, 58-56 and 57-57.