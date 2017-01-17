Jose Sulaiman remembered in Mexico City

Boxing News

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Photos: Alma Montiel

Legendary World Boxing Council President José Sulaimán was remembered Monday with a mass at the Basilica de Guadalupe in Mexico City with the participation of family, friends, and the boxing world. Mauricio Sulaimán was present with his family and mother, Martha Saldívar and personally thanked all those present “to remember my father, which is the most beautiful thing one can have. My father left great memories in many people. I’m struggling to follow all the concepts for which my father fought and am thankful for so much love.”

Hundreds of boxers were present, including world champions like Rafael Márquez, Carlos Zárate, Humberto “Chiquita” González, Carlos Cuadras, “Lupe” Pintor, Ultiminio Ramos, Isaac “Tortas” Bustos, Zulina “Loba” Muñoz and Alejandra “Tigre” Jimenez among others.