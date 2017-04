Boxing News

A rare Sunday night edition of PBC on FS1 takes place tonight when former world title challenger Josesito Lopez (34-7, 19 KO) takes on Saul Corral (23-8, 14 KO). The co-main event is headed by lightweight prospect Alejandro Luna (21-0, 15 KO) against fellow contender Andrey Klimov (19-3, 9 KO). The venue is The Novo at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles.