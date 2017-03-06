Joshua Greer Jr. debuts on ShoBox Friday

Boxing News

Bantamweight prospect Joshua Greer Jr.(11-1-1, 4 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois, will get his chance under the bright lights this Friday when he faces unbeaten James Smith (11-0, 6 KOs) of Detroit, Michigan. ShoBox: The New Generation will televise the bout, live on SHOWTIME. The contest is scheduled for 8 rounds at a contracted weight of 118 pounds. Greer Jr. realizes he will enter the fight as the underdog facing Smith in his backyard. This fact doesn’t bother him as he has no intention of letting this fight go to the scorecards.

How excited are you about making your national television debut?

I am very motivated. Very appreciative to my manager Andrew Zak and his Journeyman team for getting me this opportunity. I have no nervousness being on television as in my mind it’s still just me and my opponent in the ring.

You have fought in the super bantamweight division for the most part of your professional career. How has the drop down in weight been for you?

I am already at 118 at this moment. I have fought heavier in my career in an effort to stay busy and get fights. I actually fought at 114 as an amateur. I’m eating as normal and having no issues at all making the weight.

Have you seen your opponent fight before?

Yes I have. We actually both fought the same veteran fighter. I stopped him early where Smith was actually dropped in the fight.

How would you describe your style for those who have not seen you fight before?

I have an effective aggressive fan-friendly style.

Do you feel your fans from Chicago will travel to support you for this fight?

Chicago will be in the house for sure. Rest in peace to the late Ed Brown. Shout out to Adrian Granados, all my fellow Chicago supporters and everyone in general who has helped me during my career.

Do you feel you need to win this fight inside the distance being the visitor?

I am coming for the knockout. Fortunately, this is the way I normally fight so I won’t have to change up my style for this fight.