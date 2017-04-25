Joshua: He’s old enough to be my dad / Wlad: All the pressure on the other side

Boxing News

The heavily-touted IBF world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (18-0) faces Wladimir Klitschko (64-4) for the IBF and WBA heavyweight titles this weekend. A record-breaking crowd of 90,000 will fill the Wembley Stadium this Saturday for what will be the most a historic night of boxing under the famous arch in North London.

Fight week is underway.

Anthony Joshua: “Age plays a role. He said himself he’s old enough to be my dad. I won’t let that be the reason I win, though. He’s going for his legacy, he wants his title back and it’s an amazing opportunity for me. I can box Klitschko for 12 rounds, make him miss, make him pay, don’t get hit — I can deal with him, trust me.”

Wladimir Klitschko: “All the pressure is on the other side, not on me. I don’t need to defend my titles, I don’t need to [worry about] losing a winning record. I just want to enjoy myself in the ring, enjoy the atmosphere, and enjoy my performance. I want to impress myself, and my knowledge of what I am capable of doing.”