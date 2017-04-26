Joshua-Klitschko fight time finalized

Boxing News

The ringwalks for Saturday’s Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko heavyweight blockbuster event are set for 4:35 p.m. ET/1:35 p.m. PT with the first bell scheduled for 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT from Wembley Stadium in London. The Showtime Championship Boxing pre-fight coverage begins live at 4:15 p.m. ET/1:15 p.m. PT with interviews with Joshua and Klitschko, exclusive, in-depth features and live coverage of the grand pre-fight pageantry at Britain’s largest stadium.

National anthem performers and musical guests will be announced later this week.

Veteran sports broadcaster Brian Custer will anchor the live Showtime coverage from Wembley Stadium with the voice of Showtime Boxing, Mauro Ranallo, calling the action alongside Hall of Fame analyst Al Bernstein, former world champ Paulie Malignaggi and unofficial ringside scorer and 2017 Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Steve Farhood.

Joshua vs. Klitschko stands as the most significant heavyweight fight in more than a decade and will be contested in front of a record-setting 90,000 fans at Wembley. At stake are Joshua’s IBF World Championship and the vacant WBA World Championship, two titles that Klitschko previously held during his 11 year campaign as champion. The winner would be the unified heavyweight champion of the world.