Joshua, Klitschko hit NYC

Boxing News

On Tuesday, IBF heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua (18-0, 18 KOs) and long reigning former unified heavyweight world champion Wladimir Klitschko (64-4-0, 53 KOs) hit New York City for media appearances and to hold a press conference to discuss their April 29 boxing clash set for London’s Wembley Stadium where a sold-out crowd of 90,000 will bear witness. The press conference was held at Madison Square Garden.

Anthony Joshua: “This is all about the mind games now, but as we know I’m a man who likes to perform. The obsession has always been there for me and not just in boxing. It starts with self, boxing is a representation of who I am. I’m determined to become the best. That’s my obsession.”

“I’m a man who likes to perform and entertain and that’s away been there. I’ve always want to take on the best. The questions are correct, is it too soon, have my opponents prepared me for this” God would never put me in a position I couldn’t handle, fighting Wladimir Klitschko in front of 90,000 people. But the objective still remains the same.”

Wladimir Klitschko: “I first fought here in 2000 on the undercard of Lennox Lewis vs. Michael Grant, Anthony was 10, it’s crazy to think about time and how fast it runs. When I fought Samuel Peter, his promoter called me dead-man walking, but that man kept walking for a very long time.

“I believe this man has a lot of skills, maybe yes, maybe not he will be the biggest star in boxing. I know there are plans to fight Wilder after me, it’s good to be young and ambitious, but I believe this fight has a lot of questions. Is it too early for him, too late for me? All those questions will be answered on April 29, do I still got it or is it too late? I’m looking forward to his challenge, I have my goal to become three-time world champion and I’m obsessed with it.”