Joshua-Klitschko officials named

Officials have been named for Saturday’s heavyweight title clash in London between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko. Referee David Fields, of New Jersey, will be the third man in the ring, while Don Trella (Conn.), Nelson Vazquez (Puerto Rico) and Steve Weisfeld (N.J.) will score the 12-round bout for Joshua’s IBF belt and the vacant WBA title.

Anthony Joshua: “I’m only going to be myself – the fight is already as big as it can be. There’s belts on the line, there’s legacy on the line, there’s 12 rounds of intense, ferocious boxing on the line. It comes with everything you want to see – boxing skills, power, timing. It’s just how long you can last and withstand each other’s abilities. I don’t hate Klitschko, I don’t dislike Klitschko, but I want to beat Klitschko. Someone is going to win and someone is going to continue with their career. And I’m very confident that’s me.”

Wladimir Klitschko: “This is a big step for AJ. He hasn’t fought this type of quality fighter yet. It’s going to be challenging for him, and it’s going to be challenging for me. This fight is 50-50, both fighters have a chance to win the fight, but I have this feeling that this is my night.”