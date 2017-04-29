Boxing News

Joshua, Klitschko post-fight quotes

Anthony Joshua: “I’m not perfect but I’m trying. I got a bit emotional because I know I have doubters. I’m only going to improve. Sometimes you can be a phenomenal boxer, but boxing is about character. When you go into the trenches, that’s when you find out who you really are. I came out and I won – that’s how far I had to dig. I came back and I fought my heart out. As boxing states, you leave your ego at the door and you respect your opponent. A massive shout out to Wladimir Klitschko for taking the fight. I don’t want to say too much because I don’t know if he wants to come back and fight me. He’s a role model in and out of the ring….Tyson Fury where you at, baby. Come on – that’s what they want to see. I just want to fight everyone. I’m really enjoying this right now.”

Wladimir Klitschko: “The best man won tonight and it’s an amazing moment for boxing. Anthony was better today than I. It’s really sad that I didn’t make it tonight. I was planning to do it. It didn’t work, but all the respect to Anthony. Of course, we have a rematch in the contract. I need to analyze and see what the heck happened. I wish I could have raised my hands, but congrats to him. He got up, he fought back and he won the titles.”










