Joshua-Klitschko Public Workout

Fight Week for this Saturday’s heavyweight world championship blockbuster began in earnest on Wednesday with a Public Workout in front of an excitable pro-Joshua crowd at London’s Wembley Arena, just steps from sold-out Wembley Stadium where undefeated champion Anthony Joshua and long-reigning kingpin Wladimir Klitschko will square off in the most significant heavyweight event in more than a decade.

Photo: Esther Lin/Showtime

SHOWTIME will televise the fight LIVE at 4:15 p.m. ET/1:15 p.m. PT from Britain’s national stadium where a record-setting 90,000 fans are expected to be in attendance. The British sensation Joshua (18-0, 18 KOs) and Klitschko (64-4, 54 KOs) will unify the heavyweight division as they meet for Joshua’s IBF World Championship and the vacant WBA World Championship.










