Joubert meets Taylor for Commonwealth title

Boxing News

By Ron Jackson

Warren Joubert, the South African junior welterweight champion, faces the toughest challenge of his career when he meets Scotland’s undefeated Commonwealth junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor at Edinburgh’s Meadowbank Arena on Friday night.

Taylor (8-0, 7 KOs) who is one of the hottest prospects in Great Britain’s boxing at the moment, won a silver medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi and represented Scotland at the 2012 London Olympics. He was the gold medallist in the junior welterweight class at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. He has produced some impressive performances since joining the professional ranks.

On October 21 last year, the 26-year-old Taylor won the vacant Commonwealth junior welterweight title with a fifth round technical knockout win over Dave Ryan, and in his most recent contest in January this year, he outpointed Alfonso Olvera over eight rounds.

The 35-year-old Joubert has been fighting as pro for nearly thirteen years and has a record of 26-4-5. 11 KOs.

He won the vacant South African junior welterweight title on April 13, 2015 with a 12 round points victory over Lungisa Jikana and then lost it to Grant Fourie on July 30.

However, on March 19 2016 he regained the title in a return match with Fourie and then made successful defenses against Lungisa Jikani and Tshifhiwa Munyai.

Taylor is the more skilled fighter but Joubert will be his most experienced opponent to date.

On the same card undefeated Celtic junior welterweight champion Jason Easton faces the rugged Hungarian Zoltan Szabo in a ten round contest.