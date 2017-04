Boxing News

Mexican ring legend Juan Manuel Marquez will speak about his lawsuit against Chase Bank at a press conference tomorrow in Whittier, California. Marquez alleges that one or more Chase Bank employees teamed with his former accountants (who are currently in prison) to scam him out of $2.3 million in tax refunds from his fights in the U.S. In the 62-page complaint filed March 24 in Los Angeles, Marquez is seeking $6,925,317+ in damages.